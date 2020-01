SWAT team swarms home, gives man inside a rude awakening

HOBART — A Hobart man received a rude awakening Thursday morning when a SWAT team arrived with a flash-bang grenade and a search warrant, according to authorities.

Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales confirmed the Northwest Regional SWAT team carried out a narcotics investigation on Csokasy Lane a little after 7 a.m. Thursday.

He said the target of the investigation, a 20-year-old, was taken into custody and is being held at Hobart Police Department.

The month-long investigation started out with the local department until the GRIT Task Force took over and became the lead agency, Gonzales said.

This story is developing. Check back later at nwi.com for updates.

