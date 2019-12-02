{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — Police are trying to identify the man accused of burglarizing a frozen yogurt shop on U.S. 41 sometime last week.

Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook said a passerby reported Sweet Frog's front door was shattered about 5:20 a.m., Nov. 25. Officers found the rock used to break the glass lying on the shop floor and loose change behind the store's counter.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing a light-colored stocking cap, tennis shoes and a dark jacket at the time of the alleged burglary.

Sweet Frog remains closed due to the damage, staff said. It is unknown when it will reopen.

Cook said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ernest Nangle at 219-322-5000 or the Schererville Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.

