Synthetic urine fools drug tests, but illegal and on watch list for the experts

The urgency of a motorist to get on his way following a traffic stop this past week made sense to Portage police Cpl. Roger Peele once the officer smelled burned marijuana and came across a heated squeezable plastic bottle containing a yellow brownish liquid in the driver's vehicle.

"At this time, I informed Mr. (Kamon) Pettis that it was clear why he was in such a hurry because he was afraid his urine would cool down," according to the arrest report. "Mr. Pettis smiled and again just asked if he could leave."

The 41-year-old, who was reportedly on his way to a drug test for his commercial driver's license while allegedly intoxicated, faces numerous charges including possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screening test, records show. The offense is a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a potential sentence of up to six months in jail.

Just a few days earlier, Portage police arrested another motorist, Brendan Black, 23, on the same drug screening charge after they said they found two small bottles containing a yellowish fluid and one box of synthetic urine during a traffic stop.

While illegal to sell in Indiana for the purpose of thwarting drug tests, synthetic urine is readily available online and can be quite effective depending on the quality, Great Lakes Labs President and CEO Michelle Volk said.

"You can get anything on the internet," said Volk, whose Valparaiso-based lab conducts thousands of urine drug screens each year for government entities and businesses across the Midwest. "Unfortunately it's a method that's thwarting the drug testing being deployed across the country."

The synthetic urine in question is just that, entirely man-made, she said. But the higher-quality versions contain key constituents, such as creatinine and the right pH balance, which allow it to go undetected in general urine testing.

There is also the potential of passing along someone else's urine for a drug screening, which would not be detected without a more complex DNA test, Volk said. She once heard of a someone wringing out a baby's diapers in an attempt to collect a "clean" urine sample for a drug test.

"The collection is where the validity starts in collecting specimens," Volk said.

Porter County Chief Adult Probation Officer Melanie Golumbeck said her officers address this by observing probationers when they provide urine samples.

For men, this involves the use of mirrors in the designated bathroom, while females are watched directly, she said. She credits this approach with nearly eliminating false specimens.

"It's pretty rare around here," Golumbeck said.

While this type of direct observation has raised issues of privacy and civil rights elsewhere, Golumbeck said that has not been something her office has faced.

Both Volk and Golumbeck described methods used in an attempt to thwart even the direct observation of specimen collection, including the use of fake genitalia among men and condoms filled with urine for women.

While her lab rarely collects urine samples these days, she provides those who do with kits and advice to help safeguard reliability. This includes the use of temperature strips to make sure a urine sample matches body temperature and guidelines on proper color.

Both of the individuals arrested recently in Portage are accused of having supplies to artificially warm the urine in their possession, police said.

Former Indiana state Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, who sponsored 2017 legislation outlawing the sale of synthetic or adulterated urine to individuals seeking to fraudulently pass a drug test, said last week he wanted to go further and prohibit the sale of these products entirely.

"I saw no reason to have this product on the shelves," he said of the misdemeanor offense. "Why have products on the shelves that will allow cheating?"

Merritt said his aim with the legislation was to level the playing field when it comes to employment so everyone is following the same rules.

"I always believe you need a fair approach," he said.

There is an additional benefit in that those with substance abuse problems will be identified, which could lead to them receiving help, Merritt said.

Volk said urine testing remains the most popular testing approach, but saliva testing is becoming a close second.

Marijuana continues to be the most common drug found by testing, followed by cocaine and opiates, she said.

"Drugs are cyclical unfortunately," Volk said.

