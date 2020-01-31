‘System failed’ homicide victim by letting suspect bond out, mayor says

Police have yet to confirm Goforth was the shooter in both incidents. Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said a person of interest was taken into custody Thursday night.

McDermott alleged Goforth returned to the same house and killed Williams on Thursday.

“Same guy we caught already. Same victim in both cases. $8k bond for a violent felon. The only difference, he actually killed her the 2nd time,” McDermott wrote.

Bond reform and jail overcrowding don’t mean violent, dangerous felons should be set free, he said.

“These judges better get their heads on straight or more residents of (Northwest Indiana) could also be in danger,” McDermott said.

Williams was shot multiple times early Thursday in her mobile home in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in Hammond. Williams previously was shot, but survived, a Nov. 1 attack at the same mobile home in Sheffield Estates, court records show.