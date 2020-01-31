‘System failed’ homicide victim by letting suspect bond out, mayor says

HAMMOND — The city’s mayor said a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Thursday should never have been set free on bond for a similar domestic incident this past fall.
“A very frustrating case — the Hammond police caught (and) arrested the same man in November, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend yesterday,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said in a social media post Friday morning.
Charles Goforth, 56, of Hammond was accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend, Sylvia Williams, 55, of Hammond, on Nov. 1 in front of her teen granddaughter at the Sheffield Estates mobile park, records show.
After he fled to Missouri, Hammond police tracked him down & extradited him to Indiana, McDermott said.
“He was in jail ONE DAY before being allowed to bond out with an $8,000 bail,” McDermott wrote on Facebook. “The system failed the victim in this case. This violent felon should have never been set free on bond in the first place."
Police have yet to confirm Goforth was the shooter in both incidents. Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said a person of interest was taken into custody Thursday night.
McDermott alleged Goforth returned to the same house and killed Williams on Thursday.
“Same guy we caught already. Same victim in both cases. $8k bond for a violent felon. The only difference, he actually killed her the 2nd time,” McDermott wrote.
Bond reform and jail overcrowding don’t mean violent, dangerous felons should be set free, he said.
“These judges better get their heads on straight or more residents of (Northwest Indiana) could also be in danger,” McDermott said.
Williams was shot multiple times early Thursday in her mobile home in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in Hammond. Williams previously was shot, but survived, a Nov. 1 attack at the same mobile home in Sheffield Estates, court records show.
In the November shooting, Goforth was accused of shooting Williams in the abdomen and leg after she asked him to leave her home because she discovered him video chatting with another woman, court records allege.
Williams had recently broken up with Goforth, court records state.
Goforth became irate, said, "I'll kill you," pulled out a black 9mm handgun and began shooting at her in front of her 12-year-old granddaughter, court records allege.
In Thursday's case, police found Williams after they were dispatched to her home about 7:25 a.m., Kellogg said.
Williams was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead about 8:15 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Williams' death marks the 13th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region.
The 12th homicide occurred Wednesday night, when Valparaiso police found a man dead in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.
Police ask anyone with information about Williams' homicide to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977 or Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.