CROWN POINT — T. "Tracy" Edward Page was fondly remembered and missed sadly by dozens of mourners Friday.
"The last time I saw him, he was so happy and talking to me about wrapping up his law practice and doing senior judge work," Tom O'Donnell, a Highland attorney and former county councilman, said.
"It's not a good day for us," Chief Lake Superior Court Judge John Pera said of Page's passing.
Page was 64 when an angry client, William Landske, 83, of Cedar Lake fatally shot him Aug. 15 at Page's home in Hobart.
Landske is awaiting trial on murder charges in Lake Criminal Court before a special judge brought in to avoid any appearance favoritism since Page was known to all local state court judges, who might otherwise have presided over the case. Landske is the husband of deceased state Sen. Sue Landske.
Page's wake at the Geisen Funeral Home in Crown Point was well attended Friday by members of the law community, both local and statewide.
Newly appointed Indiana Supreme Court Judges Geoffrey G. Slaughter, who grew up in Crown Point was in attendance.
Criminal Court Judges Salvador Vasquez, Samuel Cappas, Diane Boswell and Clarence Murray were present, as were former Lake Criminal Court Judge Richard Conroy, Superior Court County Division Judge Sheila Moss, Superior Court Civil Division judge Diane Kavadias Schneider, her husband David Schneider, the former public defender for Lake County and Marce Gonzalez, the current Lake County public befender.
Defense attorneys, past and present deputy prosecutors, Hobart, Lake County and Indiana State Police officers were among those who paid their last respects.
Members of the M.L. McClelland Masonic Lodge 357 in Hobart stood by the casket as honor guards. Family photos of Page were flashed on a screen in the Geisen Home chapel.
Page worked as a deputy prosecutor from 1979 until his appointment five years later as Lake Criminal Court commissioner and magistrate.
Former Lake Criminal Court Judge Richard Maroc said he first met Page as a prosecutor who had just won the conviction of former Lake County Coroner Albert T. Willardo in 1983 and then as an assistant judicial officer who helped handled the high volume of criminal cases for the court
"He was the most efficient, hard working magistrate you could imagine with complete attention to detail. When I started we used to write the court docket entries by hand. Then the computer was invented and Tracy guided us all through that technological revolution. Nobody was better at that," Maroc said.
A memorial service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at the M.L. McClelland Masonic Lodge, 219 Center St; Hobart.