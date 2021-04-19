Tallian's juvenile justice reforms set to be enacted into law

Juvenile justice reforms championed by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, are headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Senate Enrolled Act 368 requires individuals younger than 18 who are charged as adults to still be housed in a secure juvenile facility, unless a court determines, and regularly affirms, it is in the best interest of justice that the juvenile be jailed alongside adults.

Without the policy change, Tallian said Indiana risked losing significant federal funding next year when a 2018 federal law takes effect that punishes states continuing to lock up juveniles alongside adult inmates.

“It is good policy to protect young people from the permanent harm that can come from being housed in an adult facility,” Tallian said. “That's a huge improvement for young people who get involved in the justice system, and will certainly reduce recidivism.”

Her legislation also automatically requires Indiana courts to expunge most juvenile offenses from an individual’s record when the person turns 19.