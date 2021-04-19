 Skip to main content
Tallian's juvenile justice reforms set to be enacted into law
Karen Tallian

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes

Juvenile justice reforms championed by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, are headed to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Senate Enrolled Act 368 requires individuals younger than 18 who are charged as adults to still be housed in a secure juvenile facility, unless a court determines, and regularly affirms, it is in the best interest of justice that the juvenile be jailed alongside adults.

Without the policy change, Tallian said Indiana risked losing significant federal funding next year when a 2018 federal law takes effect that punishes states continuing to lock up juveniles alongside adult inmates.

“It is good policy to protect young people from the permanent harm that can come from being housed in an adult facility,” Tallian said. “That's a huge improvement for young people who get involved in the justice system, and will certainly reduce recidivism.”

Her legislation also automatically requires Indiana courts to expunge most juvenile offenses from an individual’s record when the person turns 19.

The expungement mandate does not apply, however, to actions that would be a felony if committed by an adult, certain gun offenses, or if a court determines expungement is contrary to the interest of justice.

“Kids have a right to move on with their lives. And that is a huge deal for the young people who came to support this bill,” Tallian said.

State Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, said she believes the measure will have a “huge impact on young people who become involved with the criminal justice system."

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

“Young people make mistakes but everyone has the right to move on with their life, and I hope those young people who get a second chance because of this legislation take advantage of that opportunity,” Breaux said. “They have bright futures and this bill will help them get there.”

The proposal was approved 48-0 in the Senate and 87-0 by the House.

If signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the juvenile inmate housing and expungement provisions both would take effect July 1.

