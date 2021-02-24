Tallian's juvenile justice reforms win Indiana Senate approval

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, is working to protect Hoosier children whose alleged offenses land them in the adult criminal justice system.

Tallian recently won near-unanimous chamber approval for Senate Bill 368 that clarifies key portions of Indiana’s juvenile justice statutes.

The measure requires individuals younger than 18 who are charged as adults to still be housed in a secure juvenile facility, unless a court determines, and regularly affirms, it is in the best interest of justice that the juvenile be jailed alongside adults.

In addition, the legislation automatically requires courts to expunge most juvenile offenses from an individual’s record when the person turns 19.

The expungement mandate does not apply to actions that would be a felony if committed by an adult, certain gun offenses, or if a court determines expungement is contrary to the interest of justice.

"Criminal justice reform is a priority for our caucus this session and for me personally. I'm very happy to see this bill advancing,” Tallian said.