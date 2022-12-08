 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tar spill fouls traffic Thursday morning at I-65 and I-94, state police say

I-65 spill

The Thursday morning commute was fouled for some as a result of a tar spill that occurred overnight at Interstate 65 and Interstate 80/94, the Indiana State police are reporting.

 Provided

LAKE STATION — The Thursday morning commute was fouled for some as a result of a tar spill that occurred at Interstate 65 and Interstate 80/94, the Indiana State police is reporting.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Between 50 and 75 gallons of road construction tar was spilled early Thursday, closing the northbound I-65 ramps to westbound I-80/94, police said.

The cleanup is underway, but the ramp is not expected to reopen until around noon.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

