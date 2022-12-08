Tar spill fouls traffic Thursday morning at I-65 and I-94, state police say

LAKE STATION — The Thursday morning commute was fouled for some as a result of a tar spill that occurred at Interstate 65 and Interstate 80/94, the Indiana State police is reporting.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Between 50 and 75 gallons of road construction tar was spilled early Thursday, closing the northbound I-65 ramps to westbound I-80/94, police said.
The cleanup is underway, but the ramp is not expected to reopen until around noon.
PHOTOS: Painting Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown
Alex Pulkowski, 8, of Crown Point — assisted by his mother, Kristen Pulkowski — nears completion of his Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center. Students were led by instructor Chris Hnatusko as they used acrylic paint for their creations. The classes are offered monthly in Schererville and other communities in the area.
John J. Watkins, The Times
It's Christmas art class, Charlie Brown
Instructor Chris Hnatusko shows off 8-year-old Alex Pulkowski's nearly completed Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Hope Terzo of Highland works on her Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
It's Christmas art class, Charlie Brown
When completed, students' paintings of Charlie Brown should look something like this.
John J. Watkins, The Times
It's Christmas art class, Charlie Brown
Miranda McGee, 9, of Schererville, starts her Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Autumn Burdick, 9, of Beecher, Illinois, works on her Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Sofia Pizzotto, 8, of Beecher, Illinois, works on her Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Alex Pulkowski, 8, of Crown Point, nears completion of his Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Julie Kladis, 21, of Crown Point, works on her painting of Charlie Brown Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Students work on their paintings of Charlie Brown on Monday at the Schererville Community Center. Students were led by instructor Chris Hnatusko as they used acrylic paint for their creations. The classes are offered monthly in Schererville and other communities in the area.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Students work on their paintings of Charlie Brown on Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Rio Hernandez and his fiancée made their way from Chicago to take part in a Charlie Brown painting class Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Julie Kladis, 21, of Crown Point, works on her painting of Charlie Brown on Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Crystal Slavo of Schererville works on her Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Rio Hernandez and his fiancée made their way from Chicago to take part in a Charlie Brown painting class Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Julie Kladis, 21, of Crown Point, works on her painting of Charlie Brown on Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Alex Pulkowski, 8, of Crown Point, works on leaves in his Charlie Brown painting Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
It's Christmas art class, Charlie Brown
Julie Kladis, 21, of Crown Point, works on her painting of Charlie Brown on Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Sofia Pizzotto, 8, left, and her friend Autumn Burdick, 9, both of Beecher, Illinois, work on their Charlie Brown paintings Monday at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Cindy Burdick of Beecher, Illinois, assists her daughter Autumn, 9, as they work Monday on a painting of Charlie Brown at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Cindy Burdick of Beecher, Illinois, assists her daughter Autumn, 9, as they work Monday on a painting of Charlie Brown at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Charlie Brown
Cindy Burdick of Beecher, Illinois, assists her daughter Autumn, 9, as they work Monday on a painting of Charlie Brown at the Schererville Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
