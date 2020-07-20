Taser used to subdue man wielding knife, police say

MORGAN TWP. — Sheriff's deputies used a Taser on a man who had allegedly been wielding a knife after a domestic disturbance in Morgan Township.
Joshua Patino, 39, was arrested by the Porter County Sheriff's Department on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a prior.
Family members called police after he attacked one of them and grabbed him by his neck while he was in bed, according to a police report. They told police Patino had been off his schizophrenia medication for some time, that he was hearing voices and that he became upset when they said they did not hear the voices he heard.
Patino told his family members the house was haunted and started banging on the walls and throwing things around, according to the police report.
He at first refused to speak to officers when they arrived at the house and then became argumentative, saying he paid rent and asking them to leave, police said.
Patino retreated to a bathroom where he continued to argue with officers and grabbed an object they couldn't see.
They asked what was in the bathroom and he responded, "a toilet and some knives," according to the police report.
Police interviewed family members and determined Patino would be arrested for domestic battery. He tried to walk away from the deputies and back toward the bathroom where he told them the knives were located, police said.
One officer used a Taser to subdue Patino while another officer kicked a green kitchen knife out of his reach, according to the police report.
He was taken to the Porter County Jail after being inspected by paramedics.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Amanda Jean Bonior
Amy Michelle Kessinger
Bradley Joseph Pikula
Chad Michael Shaw
Cordaroll Deante Hicks
David Lee Densmore
Dontrell Lamar Jordan
Gavin Phillip Scumacher
Joshua Isaiah King
Leamon Holes Jr.
Lisa June Arend
Mark Robert Cutrel
Nathan Braceford Workman
Nicholas Scott Lewis
Noah Robert Hughes
Richard Eldo Yakel
Robert Marion
Scott Allen Miller
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.