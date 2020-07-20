Taser used to subdue man wielding knife, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MORGAN TWP. — Sheriff's deputies used a Taser on a man who had allegedly been wielding a knife after a domestic disturbance in Morgan Township.

Joshua Patino, 39, was arrested by the Porter County Sheriff's Department on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a prior.

Family members called police after he attacked one of them and grabbed him by his neck while he was in bed, according to a police report. They told police Patino had been off his schizophrenia medication for some time, that he was hearing voices and that he became upset when they said they did not hear the voices he heard.

Patino told his family members the house was haunted and started banging on the walls and throwing things around, according to the police report.

He at first refused to speak to officers when they arrived at the house and then became argumentative, saying he paid rent and asking them to leave, police said.

Patino retreated to a bathroom where he continued to argue with officers and grabbed an object they couldn't see.

They asked what was in the bathroom and he responded, "a toilet and some knives," according to the police report.