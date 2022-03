Task force arrests wanted man at Hammond casino, officials say

HAMMOND — A man charged in a Wisconsin shooting was tracked down at a Horseshoe Casino and arrested by a regional task force.

On March 7 the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 39-year-old Toyan T. Jackson, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in Hammond.

Jackson was wanted for first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, according to the Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Jackson had allegedly shot a victim in Milwaukee, and the bullet pierced the victim's arm and chest, police said.

Task force members were informed that Jackson was inside Horseshoe Casino at 777 Casino Center Drive. Once it was confirmed the wanted man was in the building, task force members safely approached him and arrested him without incident.

The casino chips Jackson was using to gamble with were seized by Gaming Commission Agents.

Jackson was taken to Lake County Jail. According to his wanted poster Jackson's birthplace was in Illinois and he went by an alias "Willie Winter."

