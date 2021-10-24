Task force investigation, search leads to 2 arrests, police say

Two men were arrested following an extensive investigation surrounding an alleged LaPorte drug-dealing organization.

Police said Jaime Torres, 20, and Pedro Burgos, 20, were arrested and face multiple felony drug charges.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and LaPorte Street Crimes Unit collaborated in executing residential search warrants in LaPorte.

LaPorte County Drug Task Force's Cpl. Josh Leonhardt and Cpl. Robert Allen led an investigation and obtained search warrants for the 800 block of Kingsport Avenue and the 100 block of Glover Court.

Authorities searched the men's residences and found a large amount of suspected hand-pressed Fentanyl pills and other suspected illegal drugs, illegal firearms and cash, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

On Oct. 15, Torres and Burgos each were charged with four counts of dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, police said.

The men were held on a $50,000 cash bond and had their initial hearings Oct. 15 in LaPorte County Circuit Court.