Task force nabs former Region man for child exploitation, police say

WESTVILLE — A former LaPorte County resident was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police following an investigation into child exploitation.

Thomas Back, 29, of Walkerton, Indiana, has been charged with three counts of felony child exploitation and two felony counts of possession of child pornography, stemming from incidents when Back was living in the LaPorte County town of Westville.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Back after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation, police said.

According to police, Back currently is being held in LaPorte County Jail. His bond is set at $20,005, records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.