Tax appeal board threatens $50 fine for no-shows

VALPARAISO — It does not make a whole lot of sense to Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder, but a good number of people challenging their property tax assessments fail to show up for the hearing before the local board.
"We've spent a lot of time preparing for the hearing," he said. "It's just frustrating when they're not there."
In hopes of cracking down on the problem, Snyder said he has decided to enact the option of assessing a $50 penalty against taxpayers who fail to show up to the hearings they have requested before the Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
"We've had a serious problem with no-shows," he said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.