Teacher accused of making 'kill list' agrees to stay away from students, school

CROWN POINT — A fifth-grade teacher accused of telling a student at an East Chicago Catholic school she had a "kill list" signed a no-contact order Friday without objection and agreed to stay away from the school property.

Angelica C. Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, appeared in a green jail uniform as she made a formal appearance in Lake Criminal Court with her attorney, Andreas Kyres.

Senior Judge Kathleen Lang, who was sitting for Judge Natalie Bokota, affirmed Carrasquillo-Torres' not guilty plea to one count of intimidation, a level 6 felony.

Carrasquillo-Torres had not posted bond, which remained set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. That amount aligns with a bail schedule set by the felony court judges.

According to court records, a counselor was escorting two 12-year-old students to a classroom for recess detention at St. Stanislaus Catholic School, 4930 Indianapolis Blvd., about 12:45 p.m. Oct. 12 when one of the students said Carrasquillo-Torres wanted to kill herself and had a list.

The counselor told an assistant principal about the student's statement, and Carrasquillo-Torres immediately was separated from students and brought to the principal's office, documents state.

The counselor and assistant principal spoke to both of the students, who alleged Carrasquillo-Torres told one of them she wanted to kill herself and had a "kill list" but that he was at the bottom of the list. The second student overheard the conversation, records state.

During an interview with the assistant principal, Carrasquillo-Torres allegedly said, "I want to kill myself, staff and students, and I did also make a kill list."

When asked why she felt that way, Carrasquillo-Torres said, "I'm having trouble with my mental health and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom," court records allege.

Carrasquillo-Torres named only one student on the alleged list during her interview with the principal, but she never showed a list to administrators, documents state.