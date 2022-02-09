Teacher accused of repeatedly raping student, threatening to kill her, charges say

LAPORTE — A 16-year-old girl said she was raped and otherwise sexually assaulted numerous times by a teacher, whom she described as going from supportive to mean and aggressive.

"That's where I'm going to throw your body after I murder you," John M. Doty reportedly told the girl during the first alleged sexual assault on Dec. 21, according to charging documents.

Doty, 35, of LaPorte, is charged with two counts of rape, six counts of child seduction and one count of attempted rape, all felonies, records show.

Charging documents partly identify the school where Doty works, but The Times has not yet been able to confirm that location.

The girl's guardians contacted police Jan. 4 and told them from their rural Pleasant Township home that after returning from vacation, the girl told them she was going to meet up with one of her female teachers to give her a gift.

Sensing something wrong, the guardians used GPS to monitor her travel and became suspicious, according to charges. After calling her and hearing a man's voice, they located her at the end of their driveway and saw a vehicle speeding away.

It was then the guardians learned her biology teacher, Doty, had picked her up and that he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said. A physical examination reportedly revealed signs of a sexual assault.

The girl later told investigators she had grown close to Doty as he had helped her with personal issues and that they communicated frequently and he regularly gave her rides home from school, a court document states.

The first alleged sexual assault occurred Dec. 21 in a car parked alongside a rural LaPorte County road, police said. It was there he talked of killing her, police said.

The second incident allegedly occurred the following day after Doty again picked the girl up from her home and drove her to his LaPorte home, charges state. She said she was attacked after being taken to a baby's room and felt "scared since she was alone inside a grown man's house."

The third alleged assault occurred Jan. 4 after the girl sent a message to Doty saying, "She needed to vent about some problems in her life," police said. That incident occurred in a vehicle, during which time the girl said she accidentally answered a call from her guardians.

Once Doty realized the guardians were following them, he panicked, dropped off the girl at her driveway and sped off, according to a charging document.

Police said the girl's description of the baby's room was accurate and other evidence collected supported the girl's claims. Phone data also supported her claims and photos of an inappropriate relationship between the two were discovered, police said.

Surveillance videos provided by the girl's guardians show her being picked up by a vehicle that matches that of Doty's, a court document states.

Doty surrendered Wednesday morning at LaPorte County Jail and was released after posting a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to police.

