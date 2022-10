Teacher accused of telling student she had 'kill list' makes first court appearance

CROWN POINT — A fifth-grade teacher accused of telling a student at an East Chicago Catholic school she had a "kill list" made an initial appearance Friday in Lake Criminal Court.

Angelica C. Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, was booked into the Lake County Jail on Thursday after an emergency detention order obtained by East Chicago police expired, Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

According to Indiana law, an individual can be held for up to 72 hours in a facility if they are found to be mentally ill, dangerous or gravely disabled and in need of immediate restraint.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Carrasquillo-Torres' behalf to one count of intimidation, a level 6 felony.

Carrasquillo-Torres hired the Alvarez Law Office to represent her, online court records show. Her bail was set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash, which aligns with a bail schedule set by the felony court judges.

A counselor was escorting two 12-year-old students to a classroom for recess detention at St. Stanislaus Catholic School, 4930 Indianapolis Blvd., about 12:45 p.m. Oct. 12 when one of the students said Carrasquillo-Torres wanted to kill herself and had a list, court records state.

The counselor told an assistant principal about the student's statement, and Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately separated from students and brought to the principal's office, documents state.

The counselor and assistant principal spoke with both of the students, who said Carrasquillo-Torres told one of them she wanted to kill herself and had a "kill list" but that he was at the bottom of the list, records state. The second student overheard the conversation.

During an interview with the assistant principal, Carrasquillo-Torres allegedly said, "I want to kill myself, staff and students, and I did also make a kill list."

When asked why she felt that way, Carrasquillo-Torres said, "I'm having trouble with my mental health and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom," court records allege.

Carrasquillo-Torres also told the assistant principal she was dealing with trauma caused when she attended high school, according to charging documents.

During a separate interview with a principal, Carrasquillo-Torres again admitted to having a kill list, records state. Toward the end of that interview, she said she "was only joking about it all."

The principal told Carrasquillo-Torres not to return to the school and that an investigation would likely lead to her termination, records state.

Carrasquillo-Torres named only one student on the alleged list during her interview with the principal, but she never showed the list to either administrator, documents state.

Parents and students gathered Wednesday to protest the school administration's response to the situation.

East Chicago police were not called to the school until 4:45 p.m., about four hours after educators first became aware of Carrasquillo-Torres' alleged statements and only after she had been permitted to leave the building.

Parents told The Times the school has refused requests to convene a meeting to discuss the situation. Parents also raised concerns about previous reports of alleged aggressive or threatening behavior by Carrasquillo-Torres that apparently went unaddressed.

In a statement issued Oct. 12, the Diocese of Gary said, "The school is working closely with local authorities and the Diocese of Gary’s Schools Office to ensure that St. Stanislaus students continue to have a safe and supportive environment in which they can learn, grow and prosper."

A post on the school's Facebook page Wednesday said the school has changed the exterior locks, increased security at the entrance of the school, moved recess indoors, expanded counseling services to families, students and staff, and hired an outside firm specializing in school security to review security protocols.

Times Staff Writer Lizzie Kaboski contributed to this report.