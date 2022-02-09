Teacher faces rape, child seduction charges, police say

LAPORTE — A teacher at a regional-area school faces rape and child seduction charges following a complaint from a teenage female in rural Pleasant Township, LaPorte County police have announced.

The accused is identified as John M. Doty, 35, of LaPorte.

Police are not identifying the school where Doty teaches and efforts by The Times to confirm that information have not yet been successful.

Police said they responded Jan. 4 to the rural township home regarding a sex offense. Doty was identified as the suspect, and a subsequent investigation led to the charges.

Doty faces two counts of rape, six counts of child seduction and one count of attempted rape, all felonies, police said.

He surrendered Wednesday morning at LaPorte County Jail and was released after posting a $25,000 cash-only bond, according to police.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

