Teacher set to stand trial Sept. 11 for 'kill list' threats

CROWN POINT — A former East Chicago Catholic school teacher is free on bond and set for trial on allegations she threatened to kill herself and others at her school.

Angelica C. Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, must now face a jury after being denied entry into a counseling program that could have resulted in her criminal charge being dismissed.

Carrasquillo-Torres appeared Tuesday morning before Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.

Carrasquillo-Torres, her defense attorney Andreas T. Kyres, of Crown Point, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob J. Brandewie agreed to set her case for a trial to begin the week of Sept. 11.

Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at East Chicago’s St. Stanislaus School, is pleading not guilty to a felony charge of intimidation.

She faces a maximum penalty of two years and six months in prison if found guilty of death threats.

Prosecutors allege in court papers that Carrasquillo-Torres confided last fall to a 12-year-old student that she wanted to kill herself and others and had a "kill list."

She allegedly told the boy he was on the list but at the bottom. The boy told a school counselor Oct. 12 about Carrasquillo-Torres’s threats.

School officials questioned Carrasquillo-Torres who initially said, "I want to kill myself, staff and students, and I did also make a kill list."

When asked why she felt that way, Carrasquillo-Torres said, "I'm having trouble with my mental health and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom.”

Carrasquillo-Torres named only one student on the alleged list during her interview and never showed a list to administrators.

She later said she “was only joking about it all.”

School officials stated on their Facebook page the following day that Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately removed from further contact with students.

Only after school officials safely dismissed students at the end of the school day did they escort Carrasquillo-Torres off school property and call police.

Police said last October that the delay in learning about the incident prevented the immediate gathering of evidence. Investigators didn’t recover a physical “kill” list.

Police worked with the prosecutor’s office to file the criminal charge against her Oct. 14. Authorities jailed her a week later.

School officials said they changed the building’s exterior locks, increased security at the entrance of the school and took other increased security steps.

Carrasquillo-Torres signed a no-contact order and agreed to stay away from the school property before she was freed on bond Dec. 15.

Carrasquillo-Torres’ attorney asked the court Nov. 14 to order her to be evaluated for admission into the Therapeutic Intervention Court.

A 2021 brochure described the program as a collaboration of medical, psychiatric and counseling services to assist mentally ill individuals involved in the criminal justice system.

Those admitted to the program are required to remain under its supervision for at least one year. One court official said those who successfully complete the program have been eligible to have their criminal charges dismissed.

A program official notified Bokota’s court Monday that Carrasquillo-Torres was not appropriate for the Therapeutic Intervention Court because of the nature of the crime.

The brochure states the program is unavailable for those charged with crimes against children.

