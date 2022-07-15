Tech glitch delays plea in 2016 Portage child sex case

VALPARAISO — A Friday video hearing that was expected to bring a guilty plea in a 2016 sex case involving a Portage child was postponed at the last minute when the accused was unable turn on his camera.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer postponed the hearing for Gary resident Glenn Miller, 64, until Aug. 26 and ordered that Miller appear in person next time around.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said Miller is undergoing a medical issue that prevented him from driving to court Friday.

Miller faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor stemming from allegations that in February 2016, he was caught by a friend sexually assaulting the friend's then-14-year-old daughter, court records show. Miller was 58 at the time.

Miller reportedly told police at the time that he was visiting his friend's Portage house and drinking alcohol when the alleged assault occurred, according a charging document.

The friend said when he went to check on his daughter at some point in the night, he found Miller on top her and sexually assaulting the girl, according to police.

The girl reportedly told police that soon after her father went to bed, Miller took his pants off, told her not to say anything to anyone and sexually assaulted her while physically preventing her from leaving.

"(The girl) said she complied because she didn't want to get into trouble by waking her sister up," police said.

Miller denied the accusations at first, but then said he was wrestling with the girl and then admitted to having sexual contact, court records show. He blamed the girl for pulling him on to her and said he was drunk and was unsure how much sexual contact took place.

Police noted that Miller was 6-feet-1 and weighed around 200 pounds at the time.