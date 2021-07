Technology at jail detects hidden gun on arrestee during booking, sheriff says

CHESTERTON — With the help of advanced scanning technology, a hidden gun was detected on an inmate before he was booked into Porter County Jail, police said.

At 6:24 p.m. Tuesday Chesterton police brought Rickea Thomas, 34, of Hanover Park, Illinois, to Porter County Jail to be booked.

Thomas was arrested and charged with identity deception, a Level 6 felony, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

During the intake process, police used a SOTER RS full-body scanner on Thomas which revealed a hidden .380 handgun in his possession.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said the scanner was bought in 2018 for $155,340 using federal inmate processing funds at no cost to tax payers. He said this incident shows how needed and valuable the equipment is in potentially saving multiple lives.

The scanner has the ability to detect all contraband and can even detect camouflaged or ingested items.

“This is a huge credit to our jail staff for their diligence during the intake process and affirmation that the body scanner is a lifesaving tool," Reynolds said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.