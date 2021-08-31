Teen accused of killing infant deemed incompetent to stand trial

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old girl facing a murder charge was granted permission Tuesday to remain incarcerated in a medical wing of the Lake County Jail until she's transferred to a mental health facility in Indianapolis.

A judge previously ruled April Gross, of Gary, lacks sufficient comprehension to assist in her own defense on a charge alleging she killed a 7-month-old boy in March in Gary.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said two mental health professionals evaluated Gross and concluded she has a childlike demeanor and low intellectual abilities.

"Nothing I say is meant to hurt your feelings," the judge told Gross.

Family members left Gross, the adopted daughter of the infant's grandmother, alone to care for the baby March 8 while they went out for about an hour, court records state.

About 10:25 a.m., Gross called 911 and said at least five times, "I killed baby, take me to jail," records state.

Police found Gross and 7-month-old Darius Whitley at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Georgia Street. Officers attempted to rush Whitley to a hospital in a squad car, but the baby did not survive, records state.