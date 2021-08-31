Teen accused of killing infant deemed incompetent to stand trial

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old girl facing a murder charge was granted permission Tuesday to remain incarcerated in a medical wing of the Lake County Jail until she's transferred to a mental health facility in Indianapolis.
A judge previously ruled April Gross, of Gary, lacks sufficient comprehension to assist in her own defense on a charge alleging she killed a 7-month-old boy in March in Gary.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said two mental health professionals evaluated Gross and concluded she has a childlike demeanor and low intellectual abilities.
"Nothing I say is meant to hurt your feelings," the judge told Gross.
Family members left Gross, the adopted daughter of the infant's grandmother, alone to care for the baby March 8 while they went out for about an hour, court records state.
About 10:25 a.m., Gross called 911 and said at least five times, "I killed baby, take me to jail," records state.
Police found Gross and 7-month-old Darius Whitley at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Georgia Street. Officers attempted to rush Whitley to a hospital in a squad car, but the baby did not survive, records state.
Gross appeared disheveled and rubbed an officer's arm during a ride to the police station while repeatedly asking, "Am I in trouble?" court records state.
Gross has pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor said it would be disruptive to move Gross from her current placement in the jail, which typically serves adults, to the Lake County Juvenile Justice Center while she awaits transfer to the Indianapolis facility.
Several officials from the Juvenile Justice Center and Lake County Jail were present in the courtroom and said the juvenile center lacks services to meet Gross' needs.
Connor said Gross is scheduled to be transferred to the Indianapolis facility in about a week.