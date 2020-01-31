Teen accused of stealing friend's gun, later shooting him with it

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested Friday on charges alleging he stole a man's handgun and later used it to shoot the man after he and his father showed up to try to retrieve the firearm.
Antonio M. Brown, 17, was in a car with the man and three others Jan. 17 when he asked to see the gun, which wasn't loaded at the time, court records allege.
The man handed Brown the gun, and Brown got out of the vehicle and pointed the gun at those still seated in the car, records state.
The gun's owner told police he told the driver to take him home, court records say.
He then told his father that Brown, whom he had known since middle school, stole his gun, documents state.
The man and his father drove back to the area of 47th Avenue and Jefferson Street, where Brown allegedly took the gun.
They spotted Brown walking near 48th Avenue and Adams Street and pulled up alongside him, records state.
The man's father rolled down his window, and Brown turned and began firing the gun at them, records state. The man told police he didn't know how Brown obtained ammunition.
The man's father told police he pulled his own gun and returned fire before driving away. The son was shot in the arm, and the father drove him to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment.
The man and his father told police Brown fired 10-15 shots at them while walking toward their car before apparently running out of ammunition and turning to flee, records state.
Brown was charged Thursday with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, battery, two counts of criminal recklessness and theft.
Brown's bail was set at $120,000 surety or $12,000 cash. An initial hearing had not yet been set as of Friday night, records showed.