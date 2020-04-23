Teen arrested after initially eluding police during chase

MUNSTER — A teen boy was arrested early Thursday after initially eluding police during a chase involving a stolen vehicle and subsequent efforts to track him and another person with a K-9, police said.
Munster police attempted to stop a light-colored Jeep for speeding about 4:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Calumet Avenue, Cmdr. John Peirick said.
The driver slowed momentarily, but then sped west on Fisher Place. The Jeep stopped near Fisher Place and Harrison Avenue, and two people fled on foot, police said.
The Jeep, which had not been put in "park" before the driver got out, rolled into an unoccupied Munster police car, causing damage to its front driver's side quarter panel and door, Peirick said. No one was injured in the crash.
A Lake County sheriff's K-9 officer helped Munster police search for the two people who fled, but they were not located.
Police learned the Jeep had been stolen from Chicago earlier in the night, Peirick said.
Later, a resident called police to report that a boy was wandering in the 500 block of Fisher Place. Officers responded and found the boy matched the description of the driver of the stolen Jeep, police said.
Munster police planned to present their case to the Lake County prosecutor's office juvenile division for consideration of charges against the boy.
Harley David Plawecki
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Andrika Annette Conner
Henry Clay Huff
Sean Michael Slack
Trevaughn Zaerea Hunter
Devoed Law
Frank Anthony Magallan
Gregory Nash
Joey Jay Havlin
Keith Michael Gardenhire
Sury Suday Diaz-Procallo
Terry Lee Taylor Jr.
Thomas Manuel Delacruz
Tyjuan Deantie Seals
Austin Tyler Sluiter
Danny Roger Kawzinski
David Blaze Rocchi Jr.
Emmanuel Castillo
Heder Issac Muniz
Julian Sebastino Giberson
Justin Bere Sims
Larry William Dash
Markeece Marvel Crenshaw
Robert Quinn Zimmerman
Sylvester Chison Okafor
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Caesar Villagran
Aaron Michael Seidel
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.