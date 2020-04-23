You are the owner of this article.
Teen arrested after initially eluding police during chase
Teen arrested after initially eluding police during chase

Lauren Cross

MUNSTER — A teen boy was arrested early Thursday after initially eluding police during a chase involving a stolen vehicle and subsequent efforts to track him and another person with a K-9, police said.

Munster police attempted to stop a light-colored Jeep for speeding about 4:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of Calumet Avenue, Cmdr. John Peirick said.

The driver slowed momentarily, but then sped west on Fisher Place. The Jeep stopped near Fisher Place and Harrison Avenue, and two people fled on foot, police said.

The Jeep, which had not been put in "park" before the driver got out, rolled into an unoccupied Munster police car, causing damage to its front driver's side quarter panel and door, Peirick said. No one was injured in the crash.

A Lake County sheriff's K-9 officer helped Munster police search for the two people who fled, but they were not located. 

Police learned the Jeep had been stolen from Chicago earlier in the night, Peirick said.

Later, a resident called police to report that a boy was wandering in the 500 block of Fisher Place. Officers responded and found the boy matched the description of the driver of the stolen Jeep, police said.

Munster police planned to present their case to the Lake County prosecutor's office juvenile division for consideration of charges against the boy.

