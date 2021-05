Teen boy fatally shot in Chicago's East Side neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday shortly after he was found shot on the front porch of his home in the city's East Side neighborhood, officials said.

Leonardo Lee, of Chicago, was unresponsive when police arrived about 2:53 a.m. that morning to the 10900 block of South Buffalo Avenue. He suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, said Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli.

Lee was transported in critical condition to Advocate Trinity Hospital and pronounced dead about 3:14 a.m., Bartoli said.

There are currently no known witnesses to the shooting, though one person reported seeing a black car leaving the area immediately after Lee was shot, Bartoli said.

Chicago police's ShotSpotter technology initially alerted them the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of East 109th Street. They instead discovered Lee nearby on Buffalo Avenue at a home where, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, he lived.

No one was in custody early Wednesday, Bartoli said. Area Two detectives are investigating.

