Teen boy killed in Region shooting, police say

GARY — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death late Sunday in the 2200 block of Virginia Street, police said.

Gary police were dispatched to the area about 9:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found the boy lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The boy, whose name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

