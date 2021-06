Teen boy shot, apartment window struck in East Chicago shooting

EAST CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was wounded and an apartment window struck by gunfire in a shooting late Sunday in the city's North Harbor section, an official said.

Police found the boy shot in his ankle after they were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to Guthrie and Elm streets for a report of shots fired, said East Chicago police Lt. Brian Paine.

The apartment damaged by gunfire in the 3400 block of Guthrie Street had two people inside at the time. Neither reported any injuries, Paine said.

A possible suspect vehicle, a silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu, was seen in the area, Paine said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Isaac Washington at 219-516-2390.

