Teen boy shot in leg while walking down sidewalk in Chicago's East Side, police say
alert urgent

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was sent to a local hospital after being shot in his leg last Wednesday in the city's East Side neighborhood while he was walking on a sidewalk, police said.

Police found the boy shot while responding about 9:35 p.m. March 31 to the 10400 block of South Avenue J. He was walking in the area when an occupant of a silver sedan fired shots, wounding him once in his left leg, police said.

No one was taken into custody, police said.

"We have not received any updated information on the victim's condition. No one is in custody at this time. It remains an open investigation," Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman with Chicago police, said Thursday.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. To remain anonymous, submit a tip online at CPDTIP.com.

