Teen charged as adult in shooting deaths of 2 boys

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old boy made an initial appearance Monday on charges he and another person gunned down two teenagers late Oct. 2 after they all took a firearm and marijuana from a stolen car.

Arthur J. Riddle III, of Gary, was charged as an adult with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Bobby Wright, 14, and Dayvion Jones, 16, both of Gary, behind a residence in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary.

Riddle also is facing firearm enhancements on both murder counts, which could add years to any sentence he receives if convicted.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Riddle's behalf, online records showed.

No public record of charges against the second person could be found Monday.

According to court records, the owner of a Cadillac Escalade picked up four girls from the Westbrook Apartments after one of them asked for a ride to the Oak Knoll Apartments, according to court records.

Police obtained surveillance video showing one of the girls climbed into the driver's seat of the Cadillac and drove off after the owner left them in the vehicle while he went into a gas station in the 3100 block of West 15th Avenue.

Witnesses told police the girls drove back to the Westbook Apartments, where they picked up Wright, Jones, Riddle and a fourth boy. The group drove around for a while, until the Cadillac stopped because they did not have a key fob, court records state.

Riddle took a gun the teens found inside the Cadillac, and other teens took marijuana stored in jars from the vehicle, according to court documents.

A witness told police they began walking and Wright pointed a gun at one of the girls' heads and robbed her of a jar of marijuana, and the group split up.

The boys, who were dressed in black and had guns and marijuana, left together and some of the girls walked in another direction, records state.

When two of the girls heard gunshots about 9:40 p.m., one of them told the other Riddle and another person likely had “backdoored” Wright and Jones by killing them, documents allege.

Gary police were dispatched about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 after a resident leaving for work noticed two bodies on the ground.

Police found Wright and Jones had multiple apparent gunshot wounds. A number of spent bullet casings were found near the boys’ bodies, records state.

Jones had a jar of marijuana and a gun in his pockets, records state.

Wright had a number of credit cards, identification and insurance cards that belonged to the owner of the Cadillac, according to court records.

Officers found the Cadillac abandoned about a block away from the homicide scene and had it towed to a police garage to be processed for evidence.