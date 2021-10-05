Teen charged in 2 murder cases, robbery needs more time to mull plea offer, attorney says

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man charged in two separate murder cases and a robbery has been offered a plea agreement with a possible sentence of 55 to 75 years, attorneys said Tuesday.

If convicted of all of the charges in his three cases, Melvin M. Brown, of Gary, could face a maximum of 186 years in prison, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa said.

Brown's attorney, Casey McCloskey, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell he reviewed the proposed plea agreement with Brown.

Brown wanted McCloskey to talk to Brown's family before Brown decides whether to accept the plea offer, the defense attorney said.

"He's a young man facing natural life in prison," McCloskey said.

Brown has pleaded not guilty in all three of his cases.

He's charged with murder in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Rico's Pizza delivery driver Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

He's facing a murder charge in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary.