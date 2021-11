Teen charged in 2 murders, 1 robbery rejects state's plea offer

CROWN POINT — A Gary teen facing a maximum of 186 years in prison if convicted in two murder cases and a robbery case rejected the state's plea offer, which called for a sentence of 55 to 75 years, court records show.

Melvin M. Brown, 19, appeared Monday before Senior Judge Michael Bergerson for a status hearing.

Lake County prosecutors elected to bring Brown to trial first on charges he robbed a Domino's Pizza driver Oct. 25, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

Bergerson set that trial to begin April 1.

Brown's two murder cases were set for a hearing March 3, records show.

Brown is accused in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Rico's Pizza delivery driver Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

He's also charged with murder in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Gary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.