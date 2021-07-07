 Skip to main content
Teen charged in 2 murders, robbery could face jury this fall
CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man charged in two homicides and the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Gary in 2019 could face a jury this fall.

Melvin M. Brown, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty in all three of his cases.

He's charged with murder in the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting death of Rico's Pizza delivery driver Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street.

He's facing a murder charge in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

He's also accused of robbing a Domino's Pizza driver Oct. 25, 2019, in the 3500 block of Pierce Street.

Prosecutors last week dropped a murder charge against Arshield Honeycutt, 18, of Gary, who was Brown's co-defendant the Hearne homicide. The state could not meet its burden to prove the case against Honeycutt beyond a reasonable doubt, court records state.

The charges against Honeycutt were largely based on the word of Brown, who allegedly told police in an interview that his friend Honeycutt worked with him during the Hearne homicide and Domino's robbery.

Honeycutt remains charged in the robbery. Attorney John Cantrell has requested a bond reduction hearing in that case. 

Prosecutors drop murder charges against teen on eve of trial

Brown's attorney, Casey McCloskey, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell that Brown needed a trial date.

McCloskey said he didn't object to waiting a couple of weeks for Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa to decide which case to take to trial first.

Boswell set a status hearing for Aug. 25 and scheduled Brown's trial to begin Nov. 1.

