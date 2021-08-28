Teen charged in 2 rapes, 1 murder says he doesn't want to spend his life in jail

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Wilbourn, if convicted at trial, could face up to 40 years on each rape count.

Wilbourn said he understood.

"I've been studying law," he said. "I feel like I have a fighting chance."

Jatkiewicz said the then-14-year-old girl and the then-25-year-old woman Wilbourn was accused of raping July 16, 2017, and Aug. 8, 2017, did not know him, but his DNA was found in their sexual assault kits.

Wilbourn was 15 years old that summer.

One of the women told police Wilbourn took her ball cap, which had a distinctive symbol on it, and shoes. Investigators found the cap and shoes at the home where Wilbourn was living. The woman identified the shoes as hers, based on wear marks and a material on them that would have come from her place of employment, Jatkiewicz said.

Wilbourn was given an opportunity to consult with his biological father in a jury room the day he took the plea agreement, she said.

Boswell said she would not allow Wilbourn to withdraw his guilty pleas.

"It seems like you knew what you were doing," she said. "You thought about it for a long time, and made the decision at the last minute."