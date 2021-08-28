Teen charged in 2 rapes, 1 murder says he doesn't want to spend his life in jail

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man who's spent the past four years in jail attempted to withdraw his guilty pleas in two rape cases Friday, but ultimately was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Omarion Wilbourn, of Hammond, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell he started "studying the law" while incarcerated and felt he was forced into pleading guilty to two rapes in Hammond in summer 2017.
"Nobody put a gun to my head and made me do it," Wilbourn said. "People made it seem like this was my only possible way of ever coming home."
Wilbourn pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, a level 1 felony, on June 7 — the same day he was scheduled to stand trial in one of the rape cases.
He's still facing a trial scheduled to start Sept. 29 on charges alleging h murdered 25-year-old Lucia Gonzalez on Aug. 21, 2017, at her Hammond home.
"I don't want to spend the rest of my life in jail," Wilbourn said.
Boswell asked Wilbourn if he had talked to defense attorney John Maksimovich about the evidence against him in his two rape cases.
Wilbourn said Maksimovich told him the judge wouldn't allow him to withdraw his pleas.
"My job is to get myself free," he said.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Wilbourn, if convicted at trial, could face up to 40 years on each rape count.
Wilbourn said he understood.
"I've been studying law," he said. "I feel like I have a fighting chance."
Jatkiewicz said the then-14-year-old girl and the then-25-year-old woman Wilbourn was accused of raping July 16, 2017, and Aug. 8, 2017, did not know him, but his DNA was found in their sexual assault kits.
Wilbourn was 15 years old that summer.
One of the women told police Wilbourn took her ball cap, which had a distinctive symbol on it, and shoes. Investigators found the cap and shoes at the home where Wilbourn was living. The woman identified the shoes as hers, based on wear marks and a material on them that would have come from her place of employment, Jatkiewicz said.
Wilbourn was given an opportunity to consult with his biological father in a jury room the day he took the plea agreement, she said.
Boswell said she would not allow Wilbourn to withdraw his guilty pleas.
"It seems like you knew what you were doing," she said. "You thought about it for a long time, and made the decision at the last minute."
Jatkiewicz said the women involved in the rape cases were notified of the plea agreement, but neither appeared Friday to give a victim impact statement.
Jatkiewicz and Maksimovich both asked the judge to accept Wilbourn's plea agreement and sentence him according to its terms.
Wilbourn declined to make any additional statements before the judge pronounced his sentence.
Boswell sentenced Wilbourn to 40 years, but gave him credit for more than four years already served, plus good time. She ordered he continue to be held at the Lake County Jail as attorneys prepare for his murder trial.
He must serve about 75% of his sentence. Any sentence in his murder case, if he is convicted, would run consecutive to his sentence in the rape cases.
After Boswell pronounced Wilbourn's sentence, his mother entered the courtroom.
Wilbourn turned to her and began to cry.
"I just want to apologize to my mom," he said. "For everything."