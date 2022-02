Teen charged in carjacking outside Region restaurant

CROWN POINT — A Chicago teenager was charged this week in a carjacking Jan. 7 outside a Merrillville restaurant.

Kavlin B. Harris, 17, and another person were arrested hours after the alleged carjacking following a police chase in Chicago, court records state.

It was unclear if Harris or the other person remained in custody in Illinois. Court records showed an active warrant for Harris in Lake County.

Harris is facing two counts of felony armed robbery and a single count each of auto theft and theft.

A case against a second person was rejected by a Lake Criminal Court magistrate. The Lake County prosecutor's office has not yet responded to the rejection.

A couple visiting the Region told police they were waiting outside the House of Kobe restaurant at 8101 Broadway about 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7 when a man robbed them at gunpoint of a gray 2018 Hyundai Sonata, which they had rented from Hertz.

The driver of the rental car told police a man with a gun approached the car, told him to get out and demanded his phone and other valuables, court records state.

The driver got out, and the man pointed the gun at his chest, records state. The man told police he immediately gave up his belongings, his girlfriend got out of the car and the suspect began to drive away.

Before leaving the parking lot, a second suspect got into the Hyundai, records state. Both suspects may have arrived in a second dark-colored vehicle.

The suspects fled east on U.S. 30, and the couple called police.

Merrillville police entered the Hyundai into a national database, and a licence plate reader notified Illinois State Police about 8:40 p.m. that the car was traveling north on I-94 near 75th Street, records state.

Illinois State Police and Chicago police began chasing the car, and the driver — later identified as Harris — exited the interstate and crashed into several parked cars in the area of Huron Street and Ogden Avenue in Chicago, according to documents.

Harris and a passenger attempted to run, but officers took them both into custody.

The man who rented the car later identified Harris in a photo lineup as the person who robbed him at gunpoint, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.