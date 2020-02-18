Teen charged in Portage murder case appears in court

VALPARAISO — The 16-year-old Gary boy accused of pulling the trigger of a gun that killed a Portage woman during a group robbery late last year appeared in court Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be a discovery conference.

But the hearing ended just minutes later when Jamise Perkins, who is the defense attorney for the accused, Shaun Thompson, asked for a continuance.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer scheduled a new hearing for April 21.

Thompson, along with 17-year-old Jonathan Brown and a 15-year-old boy, all from Gary, are accused of murdering Adriana Saucedo and stealing $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.

The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building, police said. They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.