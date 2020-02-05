Teen charged in Portage murder seeking trip downstate for evaluation

VALPARAISO — Just a few weeks after failing in his first attempt to block his murder case from being waived to adult court, a 15-year-old Gary boy is seeking to be temporary transported to a state facility to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The evaluation is needed, in part, to help determine whether a boy with no prior criminal history should be waived to adult court and be "exposed to the obvious dangers of the adult penal environment," according to the motion filed on behalf of the boy by Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper.

"Waiver is the most extreme action a juvenile court can take," Harper said.

The nature of the alleged offense also "raises legitimate questions about his mental health, cognitive abilities and sociability," the motion reads.

The requested evaluation at the Indiana Department of Correction Juvenile Intake and Diagnostics unit in Logansport is further needed to determine the juvenile system's ability to provide rehabilitative services to the boy, Harper said.

Harper said the evaluation is necessary for him to provide an effective defense in the case.