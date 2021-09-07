Teen charged in school shooting was known to police, court records show

Gary was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Aug. 27 after a police officer recognized him in the surveillance video because of his prior contacts with law enforcement, records state.

Officers went to an address Gary used when he was enrolled in school, and an adult called him up from the home's basement, documents say.

The charges linked to the Hammond Central High shooting aren't the only case Gary is facing.

He's wanted on an arrest warrant in Marion County, where he's accused of carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school, records show.

Lake County prosecutors also charged Gary in connection with a robbery and shooting June 15 outside a restaurant in the 5800 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

In that case, Gary and co-defendant Davion D. Evans, 17, of Hammond, are accused of robbing a couple Evans asked for a ride.

A teenage girl told police Gary grabbed cash from her and attempted to get out of the car and run, but she chased him and fought with him. Gary hit her in the head and shot her in the leg, then took her money and marijuana and fled down an alley, records allege.

Evans was wanted Tuesday on an arrest warrant in that case.