CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old Gary boy was charged as an adult Tuesday with robbing a 14-year-old boy of shoes and cash Sept. 26 in Gary's Glen Park section.
Tre'Sean D. Monroe is accused of handing a gun to another boy, who pressed it to the victim's stomach and said, "Give me everything you got or I'll shoot," records state.
The silver gun had a black handle marked "357," records state.
After the robbery at a park near East 42nd Avenue and Maryland Street, Monroe and the other teenage suspect walked the boy home at gunpoint and left, records allege.
The boy didn't immediately tell his parents, but his father eventually reported the robbery to police.
Gary police took two teenagers into custody Oct. 9 following a carjacking and learned one of them was the teenager who had accompanied Monroe during the Sept. 26 robbery, court records state.
Keyshawn Gill, 16, of Gary, was charged as an adult Oct. 18 in connection with the carjacking near West 24th Avenue and Ralston Street.
The victim in that case flagged down a police officer. Another officer spotted the stolen car and gave chase. The pursuit ended when the car hit an elevated median on Grant Street, court records state.
Police recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver with "357" written on the handle at the scene, records say.