Teen charged in shooting near school pleads guilty in robbery case

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old boy charged in a shooting last year outside Hammond Central High School pleaded guilty Friday to robbery in a separate case.

Christopher Gary, of Hammond, admitted in a plea agreement that he shot a teenage girl June 15, 2021, as she fought with him because he had robbed her of money in the 5800 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Gary pleaded guilty to robbery, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Gary's plea agreement, he would sentence Gary to four years in prison, with 2 1/2 years suspended in favor of probation. Gary also would be required to get his high school diploma or GED.

The sentence in Vasquez's court would run consecutive to any sentence he receives in a Marion County, where he's accused of carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school, records show.

Lake County prosecutors last week dropped charges against Gary linked to a shooting Aug. 27, 2021, outside Hammond Central High School. Two students were wounded, police said.

Vasquez scheduled Gary's sentencing in the robbery case for Oct. 7.