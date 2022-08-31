 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Teen charged in shooting near school pleads guilty in robbery case

  • 0

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old boy charged in a shooting last year outside Hammond Central High School pleaded guilty Friday to robbery in a separate case.

Christopher Gary, of Hammond, admitted in a plea agreement that he shot a teenage girl June 15, 2021, as she fought with him because he had robbed her of money in the 5800 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Gary pleaded guilty to robbery, a level 5 felony. 

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Gary's plea agreement, he would sentence Gary to four years in prison, with 2 1/2 years suspended in favor of probation. Gary also would be required to get his high school diploma or GED.

The sentence in Vasquez's court would run consecutive to any sentence he receives in a Marion County, where he's accused of carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school, records show.

People are also reading…

Lake County prosecutors last week dropped charges against Gary linked to a shooting Aug. 27, 2021, outside Hammond Central High School. Two students were wounded, police said.

Vasquez scheduled Gary's sentencing in the robbery case for Oct. 7.

Christopher Gary Jr.

Christopher Gary Jr. 

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Better off dead’: Makeshift shelters offer little comfort to Pakistan flood victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts