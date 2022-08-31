Teen charged in shooting near school pleads guilty in robbery case

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old boy charged in a shooting last year outside Hammond Central High School pleaded guilty Friday to robbery in a separate case.
Christopher Gary, of Hammond, admitted in a plea agreement that he shot a teenage girl June 15, 2021, as she fought with him because he had robbed her of money in the 5800 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
Gary pleaded guilty to robbery, a level 5 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Gary's plea agreement, he would sentence Gary to four years in prison, with 2 1/2 years suspended in favor of probation. Gary also would be required to get his high school diploma or GED.
The sentence in Vasquez's court would run consecutive to any sentence he receives in a Marion County, where he's accused of carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school, records show.
Lake County prosecutors last week dropped charges against Gary linked to a shooting Aug. 27, 2021, outside Hammond Central High School. Two students were wounded, police said.
Vasquez scheduled Gary's sentencing in the robbery case for Oct. 7.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Andrew Vrana
Age: 40 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Intimidation
Christopher Wright
Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Consuella Folger
Age: 51 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Derrick Edwards
Age: 56 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Donte Paulk
Age: 40 Residence: Lake Station Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Glenn Keller
Age: 34 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Murder
Jakari Hyde
Age: 21 Residence: Morrow, Georgia Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Fraud
Jason Coleman
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Johnathan Thompson
Age: 33 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Laura Anne Dujmovich
Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Lee Rogers
Age: 66 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Pointing a firearm
Travis Schirato
Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of precursors
Andrew Stover
Age: 35 Residence: Steger, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Anthony Manson
Age: 32 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Resisting
Anthony Townsell
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Antwain Sellars
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Invasion of privacy
Brittany Smith
Age: 30 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Bajda
Age: 47 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Jomar Ramos Cajigas
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Kalon Brandon
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Leandre Nutull
Age: 36 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Burglary
Mia Martin
Age: 21 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Theft
Michael Scott
Age: 63 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Child molestation
Timothy Perkins
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Intimidation
Angel Berndt.jpg
Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Barbara Rose
Age: 69 Residence: Portage Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Elijah Swelfer
Age:37 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon by a felon
Emmanuel Ferguson
Age:31 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Paul Merriman
Age: 49 Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle
Steven Wallace
Age: 49 Residence: Flossmoor, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Impersonation of a public servant
Tameka Jenkins
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Intimidation
