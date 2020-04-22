Teen charged with attempted murder after tips help police identify him

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old boy is wanted on charges alleging he shot a man multiple times April 6 in Gary after asking where the man was from and how much money he had.
James P. Miller, of Gary, was identified as a suspect after police released surveillance images from the shooting scene at East 19th Place and Maine Street, in Gary's Dorie Miller housing complex, court records say.
Miller is accused of shooting a 46-year-old man in the head and stomach.
The man remained in a coma April 13 at a Chicago hospital, and medical staff there told police the man will have to live in a skilled nursing facility if he survives his wounds, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Witnesses told police Miller walked up to the man and asked where he was from. The man said he was from Chicago, and Miller asked how much money he had, records state.
Miller and the man began fighting, and Miller pulled out a black and pink semi-automatic handgun and shot the man several times, records allege.
Miller turned and ran between homes in the 1900 block of Maine Street, tossing the gun into a yard, according to documents.
An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the gun was registered to Miller's mother, records state.
Miller was charged last week with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police ask anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts to call 911 or Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.
To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
