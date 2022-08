Teen charged with murder in Region man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old Merrillville boy fatally shot a man in January after the man entered his home and began to argue with him, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Ryan J. Rose pleaded not guilty last week to one count of murder in the Jan. 19 homicide of Jarcques Gaston in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street.

Gaston, 23, died on a stairway inside Rose's bi-level residence from gunshot wounds to his back, buttocks and neck, according to court records.

The wounds showed Gaston was shot while facing away from Rose, according to documents.

Rose met police at his front door and came out holding his hands up. An officer took a handgun from Rose's front pants pocket and secured it.

The officer's body camera footage showed Rose said, "He came in my house threatening my life," records state.

After talking privately with his mother at the police station, Rose declined to speak to police without an attorney present, documents state.

Police found Gaston, Rose and Rose's mother inside the residence when they arrived, but detectives later tracked down several witnesses who fled the home after the shooting.

One witness told police Gaston entered the home through the front door, started walking upstairs and made a comment about people talking about him, records state. He heard Rose say, "Stop," before gunfire broke out.

A second witness told police he was in a bedroom when he heard gunshots, walked out and saw Rose holding a gun. He fled before police arrived because he had an active warrant in an unrelated case, records state.

Police found no evidence that Gaston had a gun when he was shot and killed, according to documents.