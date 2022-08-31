Teen charged with murdering man during gun sale

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old boy made an initial appearance Wednesday on a charge alleging he murdered a 19-year-old Merrillville man Aug. 24 during a gun sale.
Elijah R. Davis, of Portage, is accused of fatally shooting Marcos Martinez after Martinez allegedly attempted to get out of a car without paying for a gun.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Davis, who was being held without bond.
Defense attorney Scott King said he was still in the early stages of his investigation but he anticipated raising a self-defense claim.
Merrillville police were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 for a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Officers found Martinez laying wounded on the ground. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police they saw a friend of Martinez's running from the crime scene and a white car fleeing south on Pennsylvania.
Martinez's friend initially denied involvement but later told police he helped arrange the gun sale and was seated in a car with Davis and Martinez before shots were fired, according to court documents.
The friend said Martinez got into Davis' white car and looked at handgun. Martinez said he needed to get money and got out of Davis' car, and the friend and Davis noticed Martinez had a gun in his sweatshirt pocket, records state.
When Martinez returned, he held up his gun and the gun he was to purchase and told Davis, "Imma need this," according to the friend's statement to police. The friend said he thought Martinez was implying he was going to steal Davis' gun.
The friend told police he began to open the door to Davis' car and step out as he heard the first gunshot. Davis fired the first shot, records state.
Martinez died from gunshot wounds to the chest, body and torso, according to documents.
Other witnesses told police the driver's door and rear driver's door of the white car were both open as the car reversed before fleeing the crime scene.
King filed a petition to let bail on Davis' behalf.
Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilty of murder — not a lesser crime — is not strong.
A hearing on Davis' petition had not yet been scheduled.
