Teen charged with rape during school active shooter drill, courts say

HAMMOND — A teen was arrested after sexually assaulting a classmate at Morton High School during an active shooter drill, court records alleged.

Keith A. Miller, 17, of Hammond, was arrested on Wednesday morning, Hammond police said.

Miller faces charges of rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery, according to Lake County Criminal Courts records.

At 9:43 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021, a Hammond officer was approached by a school administrator who told him a rape occurred in a school locker room during an active shooter drill at Morton High School at 6915 Grand Ave.

The school administrator and officer met with the victim, a 16-year-old girl, who police described as visibly upset and crying.

The victim said earlier that day, between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. she was in a room in the school during an active shooter drill, in which the lights were turned off.

The teacher had instructed students go inside a closet instrument room with the lights off, and as the student entered she said she could not see anything but pitch darkness.

She told police that Miller then bumped into her and asked, "Who is this?" She told him her name and then Miller began to touch her, court records said.

The victim said she recognized Miller's voice because they had a class together but they were not close. The victim moved away from Miller and told him "to chill," but he kept touching her, police reported.

She said she tried to get Miller off of her but could not because he was stronger than her. Court reports alleged Miller then put his hand inside her pants, and as she tried to get away again, forced her hand inside of his pants.

She said he penetrated her with his finger and continued to touch her against her will while the lights were off, the legal documents state. During this time, the victim said that she could not talk because students were supposed to be quiet during the drill.

Once the lights turned on, she said Miller stopped touching her and that he was the only one near her.

After the incident, the victim went to her desk and cried and told her friends, her mother and went to the guidance office.

The victim's parents were contacted and she was taken for a sexual assault examination at a hospital.

A witness corroborated the victim's account in a text conversation, which was provided to police by the victim's mother. Police spoke with the witness, who told police she was standing near the victim and Miller when the assault occurred.

Though it was too dark to see, the witness heard Miller ask, "Who is this?" and heard the victim respond. She also heard the victim say, "Stop touching me," in an upset tone, the court report said.

Other witnesses told police that the victim told them of the assault after. A witness also said the victim called her crying and upset that Miller touched her without consent.

Miller's bail is set at $50,000 and further court hearing dates are still to be determined.

