Teen convicted of murdering Hammond mother in 2017

Gonzalez's then-6-year-old daughter discovered the grisly crime scene the following morning and took her siblings to a neighbor's home to seek help.

Hammond police tracked the missing cellphone to a home, where they found it beneath a pillow up which officers found Wilbourn asleep, she said.

Wilbourn claimed the cellphone had been given to him and said he was stabbed in the back during a fight at a park. The men he claimed to have fought denied the allegations, Jatkiewicz said.

Investigators found DNA — traced to the male line of Wilbourn's family — on Gonzalez's bra and Gonzalez's DNA on Wilbourn's underpants.

Wilbourn's defense attorney, John Maksimovich, told the jury in his closing statements the prosecution was built only on innuendo.

Wilbourn's DNA sample on Gonzalez's bra was too small to be reliable and Gonzalez's DNA could be transferred by her to her cellphone and then to Wilbourn when he handled her cellphone, he said.

“That’s not murder,” Maksimovich said.