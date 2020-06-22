Teen dies, 3 others injured in Region crash

PORTER — A 15-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, and three other teens were seriously injured, police said.
Multiple police, fire and EMS agencies were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. Saturday to a crash on U.S. 12 just west of Mineral Springs Road, according to Porter Capt. John W. Lane.
The occupants' ages range from 15 to 17, Lane said.
The driver, a juvenile, indicated she was passing vehicles on the roadway and lost control after hitting a wet spot in the road, police said. The driver said that she was following friends in a vehicle ahead, police said.
A witness reported the vehicle involved was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control while passing on the curve area of U.S. 12 and Mineral Springs Road, and the the vehicle struck a guard rail and then crossed the road, striking a tree, police said.
Two passengers were airlifted from a landing zone in the Shelton Fireworks Parking lot. The driver was transported to Porter Regional, but was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital due to her injuries.
Multiple agencies were involved in the response. A 15-year-old died.
Police are withholding the names of the juveniles involved.
The accident is under investigation by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department Reconstruction Team.
