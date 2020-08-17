Teen dies after being airlifted from rollover crash on Interstate 65

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The juvenile passenger ejected in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 Saturday in Jasper County, who was airlifted for treatment at an Illinois hospital, has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Angel Suarez, 15, of Zion, Illinois, died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 10:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to Indiana State Police, Suarez likely was not wearing a seat belt as he slept in the backseat of a black 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Oscar Suarez, 25, also from Zion, Illinois.

Police said around midnight Saturday, as the Dodge and a white 2008 Infiniti EX35 both were traveling I-65 southbound at mile marker 211, the Infiniti driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, sideswiping the Dodge.

Both vehicles then rolled over several times before coming to rest, upright, in the highway median, state police said.

Police said Suarez was thrown from the Dodge and not responsive when emergency personnel arrived, prompting the call for medical helicopter transport.

The Infiniti driver, Romaris Walton, 25, from Berwyn, Illinois, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer. Oscar Suarez was not injured, police said.