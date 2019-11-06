GARY — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a teen was shot to death in the 300 block of East 49th Avenue.
The 17-year-old black male was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office.
His death is considered a homicide, the release states.
Check back on nwi.com as this story develops.
