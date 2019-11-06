{{featured_button_text}}
crime stock

GARY — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a teen was shot to death in the 300 block of East 49th Avenue. 

The 17-year-old black male was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office. 

His death is considered a homicide, the release states. 

Like local government, local journalism matters.
We’re offering FREE views to read our elections coverage when you sign up for a free account.
Log in Sign up

Check back on nwi.com as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags