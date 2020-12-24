Teen driver charged in Porter County death of passenger

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old Crown Point man has been charged with a felony count of reckless homicide stemming from a June 17 crash that left a 15-year-old passenger in his car dead, according to court records.

Brandon Griffin, who is also charged with misdemeanor criminal recklessness, was allegedly trying to reach a speed of 120 mph when the crash occurred, court documents show.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 p.m. on County Line Road south of County Road 350 South in Porter Township, records show.

Boone Grove resident Christian Villarreal was killed in the crash from multiple blunt force trauma, officials said at the time.

A 15-year-old female, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, reportedly told police they had been with others who were going to throw toilet paper at someone's house, but decided to go to a bonfire.

When they realized Villarreal had to be home soon, they opted to drive around instead.

It was at that point the group decided to see if the 2013 Hyuandai Sonata could reach 120 mph, according to court documents. Griffin then began calling out the speed in five-mile increments starting with 85 mph and the last speed the female passenger remembers is 105 mph.

