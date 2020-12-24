 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen driver charged in Porter County death of passenger
breaking top story urgent

Teen driver charged in Porter County death of passenger

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Griffin

Brandon Griffin

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old Crown Point man has been charged with a felony count of reckless homicide stemming from a June 17 crash that left a 15-year-old passenger in his car dead, according to court records.

Brandon Griffin, who is also charged with misdemeanor criminal recklessness, was allegedly trying to reach a speed of 120 mph when the crash occurred, court documents show.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 p.m. on County Line Road south of County Road 350 South in Porter Township, records show.

Boone Grove resident Christian Villarreal was killed in the crash from multiple blunt force trauma, officials said at the time.

A 15-year-old female, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, reportedly told police they had been with others who were going to throw toilet paper at someone's house, but decided to go to a bonfire.

When they realized Villarreal had to be home soon, they opted to drive around instead.

It was at that point the group decided to see if the 2013 Hyuandai Sonata could reach 120 mph, according to court documents. Griffin then began calling out the speed in five-mile increments starting with 85 mph and the last speed the female passenger remembers is 105 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Villarreal pointed out that Griffin was going to miss a turn and the vehicle drove into a field, the female said. The next thing she remembers is being pulled out of the driver's side of the vehicle by Griffin.

Investigators found no braking skid marks in the road, charging documents say. There were tracks indicating the car struck two trees.

Griffin and the female walked to a nearby house for help, police said. Villarreal, who was a rear passenger, had to be cut free from his seat belt and part of the vehicle roof needed to be cut away for his removal, court records show.

A civil lawsuit was filed in July on behalf of Villarreal's parents seeking an undisclosed amount of money from Griffin and his insurance company.

It claims that the crash and Villarreal's death are the results of the carelessness and negligence of Griffin.

Griffin was booked into the Porter County Jail Wednesday night, records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts