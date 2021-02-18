Teen driver, passengers arrested in pursuit of stolen car, police say

GARY — Three teenage boys were apprehended after leading police on a chase in a car allegedly stolen out of Hammond, an official said.

The vehicle's driver, a 16-year-old from Gary, was the only one of the group kept in police custody after the chase, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The group was traveling in a black Toyota about 11:04 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Avenue and Grant Street when the car ran through a stoplight, prompting Gary officers to follow its trail, Westerfield said.

Police ran the car's plates to discover it had been reported stolen.

Officers then activated their emergency lights and sirens and stopped the driver at West Fifth Avenue and Fillmore Street.

The driver, while stopped, failed to comply with officers' verbal commands, Westerfield said. He then took off east toward Virginia Street, Westerfield said.

At some point while the driver was heading toward Virginia Street the car began to slow down, Westerfield said. Police then boxed in the vehicle to prevent the group from getting any further.