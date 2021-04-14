Teen girl faces charges in alleged carjacking, 45-mile pursuit that ended in Merrillville

CHICAGO — A teenage girl faces felony charges stemming from a March carjacking of a ride-share vehicle and subsequent pursuit that ended in Merrillville and resulted in four police vehicles being damaged, NBC 5 and the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The 16-year-old girl and two other teens, all from Chicago, are suspected of leading state and city police on a nearly 45-mile chase into Northwest Indiana in the carjacked vehicle, The Times of Northwest Indiana previously reported.
The car's passengers included two boys, ages 15 and 13.
Police told the Sun-Times the girl and two others robbed and carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint March 6 in the 300 block of East 95th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.
The same day, the girl also robbed and attempted to carjack a 21-year-old woman in the 2000 block of West Randolph Street, police told the Sun-Times.
She and both her passengers were taken into custody after they crashed the stolen 2011 silver Hyundai Elantra in the median on U.S. 30 west of Merrillville Road in Merrillville, The Times reported.
The children were treated for minor injuries and later released into the custody of a guardian.
According to police, the alleged child carjacking crew was pursued by police starting at 10:18 p.m. at eastbound Interstate 290 and Racine Avenue, then onto Chicago's expressways and into Indiana.
At one point, an Illinois state trooper drove his vehicle into the stolen car in an unsuccessful effort to stop it, police said.
According to police, a second Illinois State Police squad car struck a wall during the pursuit, starting a fire that engulfed the squad car.
The trooper driving that car was transported to an Illinois hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, records show.
A third Illinois State Police car responding to the pursuit was struck on the driver's side by a 2015 gray Nissan Sentra.
There were no injuries reported in that crash, police said.
Finally, police said another Illinois State Police car inadvertently drove over a spike strip set down by police in Indiana, causing a flat tire but no injuries.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested last month and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular carjacking in connection with the March 6 carjacking, the Sun-Times reported.
The girl faces two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count each of vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking and fleeing and eluding.
She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday, the Sun-Times reported.
Times staff writer Dan Carden contributed to this report.