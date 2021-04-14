Teen girl faces charges in alleged carjacking, 45-mile pursuit that ended in Merrillville

CHICAGO — A teenage girl faces felony charges stemming from a March carjacking of a ride-share vehicle and subsequent pursuit that ended in Merrillville and resulted in four police vehicles being damaged, NBC 5 and the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The 16-year-old girl and two other teens, all from Chicago, are suspected of leading state and city police on a nearly 45-mile chase into Northwest Indiana in the carjacked vehicle, The Times of Northwest Indiana previously reported.

The car's passengers included two boys, ages 15 and 13.

Police told the Sun-Times the girl and two others robbed and carjacked a 44-year-old man at gunpoint March 6 in the 300 block of East 95th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The same day, the girl also robbed and attempted to carjack a 21-year-old woman in the 2000 block of West Randolph Street, police told the Sun-Times.

She and both her passengers were taken into custody after they crashed the stolen 2011 silver Hyundai Elantra in the median on U.S. 30 west of Merrillville Road in Merrillville, The Times reported.

The children were treated for minor injuries and later released into the custody of a guardian.