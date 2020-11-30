 Skip to main content
Teen girl raped by man who had been allowed to stay with her family, records allege
Teen girl raped by man who had been allowed to stay with her family, records allege

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old Hammond girl told police she awoke Nov. 24 to find a 27-year-old man raping her, court records state.

Terance A. Edwards had been staying with the girl's family while he attempted to get a "fresh start," Lake Criminal Court records state.

Grisly rape, murder prompted Hoosier sex offender registry; how does it actually work?

The girl told police she was sleeping on a sofa bed when she awoke to find Edwards raping her. 

She ran into her mother's bedroom and locked the door, records state.

The mother told police she returned home from an overnight shift and noticed a bottle of tequila that had been half full was nearly empty, according to court documents.

She later asked her daughter what was wrong, and the daughter disclosed the alleged rape, records state.

MARC CHASE: Spotlighting sex offenses to draw discussion out of the shadows

Edwards allegedly admitted to the mother he lay on the girl, but denied raping her. He apologized and said he'd been drinking, records state.

The mother took the girl to a local hospital, and police arrested Edwards outside the family's residence.

Edwards was charged Wednesday with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal confinement and one count of sexual battery.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, online records showed.

